Beluga whale rescued from New Brunswi...

Beluga whale rescued from New Brunswick river swims towards possible reunion with pod

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: GlobalNews

WATCH: A beluga whale that spent weeks in a New Brunswick river after getting separated from its pod has been removed and transported into the St. Lawrence where it is hoped it will find its pod in the ocean. A young beluga whale that was rescued from a New Brunswick river on Thursday may soon be reunited with a pod, a marine biologist said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Camp Chapleau closes for good 2 hours ago (Jul '08) Sat Lisa 4
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... Sat True Christian wi... 3
News Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u... Fri Sub hit by while ... 1
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... Fri diversitee 7
News Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L... Jun 14 hmmm 1
News Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'... Jun 10 Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09) Jun 8 Dad 11,112
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,229 • Total comments across all topics: 281,852,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC