Arrest made in fatal Lancaster hit and run accident
A 32-year-old man from Quebec has been charged in connection with last week's fatal hit and run in Lancaster. Sebastien Y. Lavertu, 32, of Danville, Quebec, has been charged with leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death.
