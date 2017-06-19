Airport stabbing suspect was caretaker, studied insurance sales

Timothy Wiley, FBI public affairs specialist, holds a photo Amor Ftouhi after a news conference in Detroit, Thursday, June 22, 2017. Amor Ftouhi, a Canadian man, shouted in Arabic before stabbing a police officer in the neck at the Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich., on Wednesday, and referenced people being killed overseas during the attack that's now being investigated as an act of terrorism, federal officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.