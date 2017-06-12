After the flooding, Pierrefonds residents coping with unwanted rodent house guests
Pierrefonds resident Michael McGregor noticed he might have some unsolicited roommates a couple weeks ago when objects in his kitchen were being "moved around and things were coming out of my garbage." Since the borough has a composting program, there wasn't much food in McGregor's pail, but the parchment paper soaked in oil he'd used to roast had been pulled out.
