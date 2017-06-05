AFN's Quebec and Labrador chief tells Viens inquiry 'systemic discrimination' must be addressed
QL Chief Ghislain Picard told the inquiry commissioner, Jacques Viens, Indigenous people in Quebec are so conditioned to being discriminated against they consider it 'normal' behaviour. The second witness at Quebec's inquiry into the treatment of Indigenous people says half the First Nations and Inuit people in the province consider discrimination against them to be "normal" behaviour.
