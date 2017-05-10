Victim identified in fatal Hwy 138 collision
Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers continue an investigation into a two vehicle fatal collision which occurred on Highway 138 , South Stormont Township. Investigation has indicated that on May 10, 2017 at approximately 5:58am, a 2010 Toyota, driven by an adult male - Azizullah ASSADZADA of Ottawa, Ontario was travelling north on Highway 138 when, for reasons under investigation, collided head-on with a southbound transport truck driven by a 63-year-old male from Chelsea, Quebec.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seaway News.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Floods drive nearly 1,900 from homes in Canada'...
|May 7
|Max
|1
|Gatineau ready with list of requests for Armed ...
|May 7
|DND there
|1
|Politics Briefing: Conservatives hit membership...
|May 4
|MeanWhile
|1
|Latest news on Lake Ontario region flooding
|May 3
|Ted
|3
|StatCan says rapidly aging population still yie...
|May 3
|Ya political votes
|1
|How Canadian Dairy Farmers Escape The Global Mi...
|May 3
|Michael Schmidt
|1
|Sault native takes seat on Ontario Court of Appeal
|Apr 29
|linguistic somers...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC