Victim identified in fatal Hwy 138 co...

Victim identified in fatal Hwy 138 collision

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Seaway News

Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers continue an investigation into a two vehicle fatal collision which occurred on Highway 138 , South Stormont Township. Investigation has indicated that on May 10, 2017 at approximately 5:58am, a 2010 Toyota, driven by an adult male - Azizullah ASSADZADA of Ottawa, Ontario was travelling north on Highway 138 when, for reasons under investigation, collided head-on with a southbound transport truck driven by a 63-year-old male from Chelsea, Quebec.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seaway News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Floods drive nearly 1,900 from homes in Canada'... May 7 Max 1
News Gatineau ready with list of requests for Armed ... May 7 DND there 1
News Politics Briefing: Conservatives hit membership... May 4 MeanWhile 1
News Latest news on Lake Ontario region flooding May 3 Ted 3
News StatCan says rapidly aging population still yie... May 3 Ya political votes 1
News How Canadian Dairy Farmers Escape The Global Mi... May 3 Michael Schmidt 1
News Sault native takes seat on Ontario Court of Appeal Apr 29 linguistic somers... 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,977 • Total comments across all topics: 280,939,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC