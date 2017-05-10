Victim identified in fatal Hwy 138 collision

Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers continue an investigation into a two vehicle fatal collision which occurred on Highway 138 , South Stormont Township. Investigation has indicated that on May 10, 2017 at approximately 5:58am, a 2010 Toyota, driven by an adult male - Azizullah ASSADZADA of Ottawa, Ontario was travelling north on Highway 138 when, for reasons under investigation, collided head-on with a southbound transport truck driven by a 63-year-old male from Chelsea, Quebec.

