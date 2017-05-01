Valeant shares get lift after it pays down extra US$220 million from asset sales
Valeant Pharmaceuticals shares got a lift Monday after the drugmaker announced it had trimmed its hefty debt by an extra US$220 million. On the Toronto Stock Exchange, the Quebec-based company's shares gained almost five per cent at $13.27 in morning trading, though that's still far off its peak of nearly $350 in August 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sault native takes seat on Ontario Court of Appeal
|Sat
|linguistic somers...
|1
|Canada House gives London, England a taste of T...
|Apr 24
|Tim Bit
|1
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to wh...
|Apr 21
|1
|Green Rights to be screened for Earth Week
|Apr 20
|Madeleine
|1
|Highway 25 closed for at least 3 months, says Q...
|Apr 20
|infrastructure fails
|1
|Joe Raude is a man of the earth
|Apr 20
|Madeleine
|1
|Rain expected to worsen flooding across Quebec
|Apr 20
|infrastructure fails
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC