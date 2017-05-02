Valeant Ponders a Name Change to Try to Escape Its Reputation
Chief Executive Officer Joe Papa said that Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. is considering a name change after a two-year stretch that has seen the company lose more than 95 percent of its value amid harsh criticism of its business practices and future prospects. "We have thought about our name," Papa said at the company's annual meeting Tuesday in Laval, Quebec.
