UPDATE 1-Union gives ArcelorMittal strike notice for Quebec mine

May 5 Unionized workers at ArcelorMittal's Mont-Wright iron ore mine in northern Quebec gave the steelmaker, the world's largest, a 72-hour strike notice after rejecting the company's contract offer, the United Steelworkers union said on Friday. The two sides have since agreed to resume negotiations in Montreal, but some 2,000 workers will walk off the job at noon Monday if outstanding issues are not resolved, said Dominic Lemieux, assistant to the union's Quebec director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.