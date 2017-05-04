Unrelenting rain worsens flood crisis in saturated Central Cda
Unrelenting rain is pushing water levels across much of Central Canada ever higher, deepening a flood crisis that has already triggered the need for military aid in Quebec. More than 130 communities in the province have been hit by flooding, with some 700 people forced to abandon their homes - and the situation is likely to worsen before it improves.
