Unique Celebrations for Francophones and Francophiles Across Canada
Minister Joly was accompanied by Diane Blais, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Centre de la francophonie des AmA©riques . This funding will allow the CFA to present activities in several Canadian cities to celebrate the Canadian Francophonie like never before.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada NewsWire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As they turn 83, surviving Dionne quintuplets s...
|14 hr
|Brent
|2
|Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid...
|14 hr
|Mother Nature
|1
|The new Conservative leader must look beyond th...
|Thu
|as uk-criticizes-...
|1
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|May 21
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|One of two aboard OU plane loaded with cocaine ...
|May 18
|Big Johnson
|1
|Kim ThAoy's plea to Canada: 'Help refugees the ...
|May 18
|Frank hoffa
|1
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|May 17
|Bell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC