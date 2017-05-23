Two men dead following separate incidents in Montreal
One victim died in hospital Wednesday after being stabbed during an altercation late Tuesday evening between several people at a downtown intersection . A second man was shot and killed following a bar fight in the city's west end that spilled into a parking lot .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|May 21
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|One of two aboard OU plane loaded with cocaine ...
|May 18
|Big Johnson
|1
|Kim ThAoy's plea to Canada: 'Help refugees the ...
|May 18
|Frank hoffa
|1
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|May 17
|Bell
|1
|The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom...
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|May 16
|Michael
|1
|Latest News: Flood recovery for Lake Ontario, M...
|May 15
|lookin 4 JustUs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC