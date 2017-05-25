Two men dead following separate incid...

Two men dead following separate incidents in Montreal

One victim died in hospital Wednesday after being stabbed during an altercation late Tuesday evening between several people at a downtown intersection . A second man was shot and killed following a bar fight in the city's west end that spilled into a parking lot .

