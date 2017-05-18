Two displaced in St. Gilbert fire
Firefighters from the Wellington Fire Department were called out shortly after 10 a.m. They were assisted by the Tyne Valley and Miscouche Fire Departments. The Canadian Red Cross is helping the homeowners with temporary lodging, food and personal supplies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One of two aboard OU plane loaded with cocaine ...
|15 hr
|Big Johnson
|1
|Kim ThAoy's plea to Canada: 'Help refugees the ...
|17 hr
|Frank hoffa
|1
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|23 hr
|Bell
|1
|The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom...
|Wed
|LMLS
|1
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|Tue
|Michael
|1
|Latest News: Flood recovery for Lake Ontario, M...
|May 15
|lookin 4 JustUs
|1
|Rona Ambrose expected to resign seat in House o...
|May 15
|JustUs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC