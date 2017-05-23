Twelve Days of Celebrations for Our Country's Birthday
These festivities, taking place across the country, will mark National Aboriginal Day, Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, FAate nationale du QuA©bec et de la Francophonie canadienne, Canadian Multiculturalism Day and During this time of celebration, Canadians will be invited to memorable festivities and major shows that will highlight the talent of our Canadian artists. The Government of will inspire pride and enthusiasm among Canadians of all backgrounds.
