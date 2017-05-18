TSB investigating after tanker runs a...

TSB investigating after tanker runs aground in western Quebec

Read more: The Guardian

The Travestern was making its way from Hamilton to Montreal when it ran aground in Lake St. Francis near Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que. Two tugboats have been dispatched to free the tanker and the TSB has sent a team of investigators to the scene.

Quebec, Canada

