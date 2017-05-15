Trudeau under renewed attack for Bahamas vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came under renewed attack Tuesday in the House of Commons over his vacation on a private Bahamas island, following the revelation that the Aga Khan's island is legally owned by a company with ties to corporations located in countries known to be tax havens. "The prime minister's explanation of his now infamous vacation is so full of holes and contradictions it is starting to sound like a White House press briefing," he told the House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|2 hr
|Michael
|1
|Latest News: Flood recovery for Lake Ontario, M...
|Mon
|lookin 4 JustUs
|1
|Rona Ambrose expected to resign seat in House o...
|Mon
|JustUs
|1
|The real wedges in the Conservative leadership ...
|Mon
|JustUs Radio Network
|1
|Floods drive nearly 1,900 from homes in Canada'...
|May 7
|Max
|1
|Gatineau ready with list of requests for Armed ...
|May 7
|DND there
|1
|Politics Briefing: Conservatives hit membership...
|May 4
|MeanWhile
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC