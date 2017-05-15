Trudeau under renewed attack for Baha...

Trudeau under renewed attack for Bahamas vacation

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came under renewed attack Tuesday in the House of Commons over his vacation on a private Bahamas island, following the revelation that the Aga Khan's island is legally owned by a company with ties to corporations located in countries known to be tax havens. "The prime minister's explanation of his now infamous vacation is so full of holes and contradictions it is starting to sound like a White House press briefing," he told the House.

