Tour Canada's postcard beauties in 2017
In Canada's sesquicentennial year, consider taking the picture postcard tour across Canada similar to the one I took with my family in 2015. We travelled in a small motorhome from Alberta to P.E.I. and visited as many historical landmarks as we could.
