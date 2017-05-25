There are on the Globe and Mail story from 25 min ago, titled The new Conservative leader must look beyond the party's rural roots. In it, Globe and Mail reports that:

Conservative leadership candidate Michael Chong speaks during the Conservative Party of Canada leadership debate in Toronto on Wednesday April 26, 2017. Conservative leadership candidate Michael Chong speaks during the Conservative Party of Canada leadership debate in Toronto on Wednesday April 26, 2017.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Globe and Mail.