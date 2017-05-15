The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth woman says determination, drive and willpower key
There are 1 comment on the The News story from 16 hrs ago, titled The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth woman says determination, drive and willpower key. In it, The News reports that:
Now, after training hard and competing in eight events, this Yarmouth resident hopes to become the first bikini competitor from Nova Scotia to become an International Federation of Body Building pro. Her life took a new direction after healing from back surgery at 26. She joined the YMCA and started working out in the gym.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The News.
|
Surrey, Canada
|
#1 1 hr ago
Very cool https://www.lowermainlandwebsites.com/
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|8 hr
|Michael
|1
|Latest News: Flood recovery for Lake Ontario, M...
|Mon
|lookin 4 JustUs
|1
|Rona Ambrose expected to resign seat in House o...
|Mon
|JustUs
|1
|The real wedges in the Conservative leadership ...
|Mon
|JustUs Radio Network
|1
|Floods drive nearly 1,900 from homes in Canada'...
|May 7
|Max
|1
|Gatineau ready with list of requests for Armed ...
|May 7
|DND there
|1
|Politics Briefing: Conservatives hit membership...
|May 4
|MeanWhile
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC