Teen admits to fabricating story about attempted kidnapping in Quebec City
At the time of the alleged attempted kidnapping, Quebec City police interviewed someone they called an 'important witness' to the event, which the girl now admits never happened. A 13-year-old girl who said a man tried to kidnap her in Quebec City on May 14 has now admitted to making up the story, police say.
