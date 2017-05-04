Suspects in custody after 2 injured i...

Suspects in custody after 2 injured in fashion show shooting

18 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Two men in their 20s are recovering in hospital after they were shot while attending a fashion show in a privately owned building on Sherbrooke Street West, near Durocher Street. Police received several 911 calls at 1 a.m. Saturday reporting gunshots had been heard in the building where the fashion show was being held.

Quebec, Canada

