Suspects in custody after 2 injured in fashion show shooting
Two men in their 20s are recovering in hospital after they were shot while attending a fashion show in a privately owned building on Sherbrooke Street West, near Durocher Street. Police received several 911 calls at 1 a.m. Saturday reporting gunshots had been heard in the building where the fashion show was being held.
