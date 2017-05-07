State of emergency declared in Montreal over flooding
Montreal police officer helps residents of flooded avenue du Chateaux-Pierrefonds as they make their way past Canadian military personnel TAPV, on the in Montreal on Sunday May 7, 2017. After an early morning news conference advising calm, Mayor Denis Coderre has declared a 48-hour state of emergency for the island of Montreal.
