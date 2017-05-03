StatCan says rapidly aging population...

StatCan says rapidly aging population still yields 'demographic dividends'

There are 1 comment on the Penticton Herald story from Yesterday, titled StatCan says rapidly aging population still yields 'demographic dividends'. In it, Penticton Herald reports that:

After nearly four decades in the workforce, 64-year-old Louise Plouffe is looking ahead to retirement. But Tristan Plummer, 23, is looking for work.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Ya political votes

Toronto, Canada

#1 15 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/forum/ca/halton-hills-on...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Latest news on Lake Ontario region flooding 11 hr Ted 3
News How Canadian Dairy Farmers Escape The Global Mi... Wed Michael Schmidt 1
News Herbal-H: A Safe And Effective Hair Loss Treatment (Jul '10) Tue Stan 48
News Sault native takes seat on Ontario Court of Appeal Apr 29 linguistic somers... 1
News Canada House gives London, England a taste of T... Apr 24 Tim Bit 1
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to wh... Apr 21 Twitter 1
News Green Rights to be screened for Earth Week Apr 20 Madeleine 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,192 • Total comments across all topics: 280,766,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC