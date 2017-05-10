Six stories in the news today, May 11
A Canadian flag with a marijuana leaf on it flies during a 4/20 rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on April 20, 2017. The federal government is hoping to find strength in numbers as it tries to stamp out the illicit marijuana market.
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Floods drive nearly 1,900 from homes in Canada'...
|May 7
|Max
|1
|Gatineau ready with list of requests for Armed ...
|May 7
|DND there
|1
|Politics Briefing: Conservatives hit membership...
|May 4
|MeanWhile
|1
|Latest news on Lake Ontario region flooding
|May 3
|Ted
|3
|StatCan says rapidly aging population still yie...
|May 3
|Ya political votes
|1
|How Canadian Dairy Farmers Escape The Global Mi...
|May 3
|Michael Schmidt
|1
|Sault native takes seat on Ontario Court of Appeal
|Apr 29
|linguistic somers...
|1
