Short-line railways surviving, not thriving

The owners of the Huron Central Railway are calling for government assistance for line maintenance, including $8 million to make federally-mandated rail crossing upgrades. The struggles of northeastern Ontario's Huron Central Railway should be a "canary-in-the-coal-mine" warning that government needs to support small railroaders in the same manner that it subsidizes other modes of transportation, said Greg Gormick, an Oshawa-based consultant.

