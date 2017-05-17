Sesqui Beach stuns at Balmy Beach Club

Sesqui Beach stuns at Balmy Beach Club

The art hanging on the walls of the Balmy Beach Club is not only a geographic tour of stunning Canadian vistas, it's also a mini-course in Canadian art history. Painter Pamela Mayhew has been a member at the Balmy Beach Club for three years, and a Balmy Beach Club artist for a little over four months, but her artistic roots run deep.

Quebec, Canada

