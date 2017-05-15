Rona Ambrose expected to resign seat in House of Commons by summer
There are 1 comment on the Medincine Hat News story from 17 hrs ago, titled Rona Ambrose expected to resign seat in House of Commons by summer.
Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose is expected to resign her seat in the House of Commons this summer, sources confirmed Monday. Sources tell The Canadian Press she intends to outline her future plans in a farewell breakfast speech Tuesday morning, ahead of a planned tribute to her in the House of Commons.
Toronto, Canada
#1 14 hrs ago
