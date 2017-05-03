Residents scramble as flooding fills streets, basements in Pierrefonds
Residents in parts of Pierrefonds and AZle Bizard have been scrambling to deal with heavy flooding that began late last night and continues into this morning. The flooding, which is affecting areas of the island bordering the RiviA re des Prairies and the Lake of Two Mountains, has left a dozen streets covered by water several inches deep and a number of basements flooded.
