Residents organize charity dance jam, dinner to benefit flood victims

1 hr ago

Residents clear debris from their house following a flood in the Pierrefonds borough of Montreal, Friday, May 12. Over the past week, volunteers spent countless hours filling, delivering and stacking sandbags in an attempt to protect houses and businesses from rising flood waters. Now the relief effort has turned its attention to fundraising in order to help people living in the affected areas return to their homes and rebuild.

Quebec, Canada

