Residents organize charity dance jam, dinner to benefit flood victims
Residents clear debris from their house following a flood in the Pierrefonds borough of Montreal, Friday, May 12. Over the past week, volunteers spent countless hours filling, delivering and stacking sandbags in an attempt to protect houses and businesses from rising flood waters. Now the relief effort has turned its attention to fundraising in order to help people living in the affected areas return to their homes and rebuild.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Floods drive nearly 1,900 from homes in Canada'...
|May 7
|Max
|1
|Gatineau ready with list of requests for Armed ...
|May 7
|DND there
|1
|Politics Briefing: Conservatives hit membership...
|May 4
|MeanWhile
|1
|Latest news on Lake Ontario region flooding
|May 3
|Ted
|3
|StatCan says rapidly aging population still yie...
|May 3
|Ya political votes
|1
|How Canadian Dairy Farmers Escape The Global Mi...
|May 3
|Michael Schmidt
|1
|Sault native takes seat on Ontario Court of Appeal
|Apr 29
|linguistic somers...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC