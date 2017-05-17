Renard Tallies 1M Carats Since Launch

Read more: Diamonds.net

Stornoway Diamond Corporation has produced 1 million carats at its Renard mine since the deposit opened in Canada in October, the company said Tuesday. "Today's news represents another important milestone in our production ramp-up at Renard," said Matt Manson, Stornoway's CEO.

Quebec, Canada

