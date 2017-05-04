Reinforcements deployed to help battl...

Reinforcements deployed to help battle rising flood waters in Quebec

With water levels still rising, additional Canadian military personnel have been deployed in Quebec's vast flood zone to help exhausted residents battle the unrelenting deluge. Quebec has been devastated, with nearly 1,900 flooded homes in roughly 130 municipalities, from the Ontario border in the west, to the Gaspe peninsula - and there's still no relief in sight.

Quebec, Canada

