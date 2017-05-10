Quebec's public security minister says flood situation improving gradually
So far, the heavy rains and melting snowpack across Quebec have flooded 2,733 residences in Quebec, forcing the evacuation of 1,940 people in 171 municipalities. The floods have claimed at least one life in the province - a man whose car ended up in a surging river in the eastern Gaspe region.
