Quebec woman found alive in Saskatchewan arrested for suspected mischief
A passerby recognized Karine Major on Wednesday, almost a week after she was reported missing from her home in Rimouski, 300 kilometres northeast of Quebec City. They say she left Quebec for personal reasons and was arrested for allegedly making a false declaration to police officers who met her in Saskatchewan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One of two aboard OU plane loaded with cocaine ...
|Thu
|Big Johnson
|1
|Kim ThAoy's plea to Canada: 'Help refugees the ...
|Thu
|Frank hoffa
|1
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|Wed
|Bell
|1
|The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom...
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|May 16
|Michael
|1
|Latest News: Flood recovery for Lake Ontario, M...
|May 15
|lookin 4 JustUs
|1
|Rona Ambrose expected to resign seat in House o...
|May 15
|JustUs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC