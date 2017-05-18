Quebec woman found alive in Saskatche...

Quebec woman found alive in Saskatchewan arrested for suspected mischief

A passerby recognized Karine Major on Wednesday, almost a week after she was reported missing from her home in Rimouski, 300 kilometres northeast of Quebec City. They say she left Quebec for personal reasons and was arrested for allegedly making a false declaration to police officers who met her in Saskatchewan.

Quebec, Canada

