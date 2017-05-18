Quebec town to hold referendum over p...

Quebec town to hold referendum over proposed site of Muslim burial ground

18 hrs ago

About 60 residents of Saint-Apollinaire are eligible to weigh in on a zoning change that would allow the establishment of the burial ground. A register was created at city hall to determine whether the issue would be sent to a vote after about 40 people came forward last month to oppose the project.

