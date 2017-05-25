Quebec teen sentenced to six months in plot to kill fellow classmates
A 14-year-old Quebec teen has been sentenced to six months detention for his part in a plot to kill fellow classmates. A spokesman for the Crown's office confirmed today's sentence, which will be followed by two years probation and 180 hours of community service.
