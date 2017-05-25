Quebec resort in town of Charlevoix to host next year's G7 meetings
Canada will play host to next year's meeting of G7 leaders at a remote luxury resort in the Charlevoix region of Quebec, The Canadian Press has learned. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to make the announcement at some point during this year's G7 meetings, which get underway Friday in Sicily.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The new Conservative leader must look beyond th...
|9 hr
|as uk-criticizes-...
|1
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|May 21
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|One of two aboard OU plane loaded with cocaine ...
|May 18
|Big Johnson
|1
|Kim ThAoy's plea to Canada: 'Help refugees the ...
|May 18
|Frank hoffa
|1
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|May 17
|Bell
|1
|The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom...
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|May 16
|Michael
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC