Quebec municipalities hit by flooding readying for weekend rain
A woman sweeps debris from her home after a pumping system was installed to drain flood waters on Ile Mercier on Riviere des Prairies along the north shore of Montreal Wednesday, May 10, 2017. With rainfall in the forecast for much of Quebec this weekend, areas still dealing with flooding are preparing for the worst, even though the rain may affect water levels in some places more than others.
