Quebec man charged with drug trafficking by New Brunswick RCMP
New Brunswick RCMP have charged a 33-year-old man with multiple drug related charges after they stopped a car in the early morning of May 6, 2017. According to police, members of the West District RCMP stopped a car near Waterville, N.B. at 1:30 a.m. Police searched the car and found a "substantial" amount of what they believe to be hashish, cocaine, methamphetamine and steroids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Floods drive nearly 1,900 from homes in Canada'...
|May 7
|Max
|1
|Gatineau ready with list of requests for Armed ...
|May 7
|DND there
|1
|Politics Briefing: Conservatives hit membership...
|May 4
|MeanWhile
|1
|Latest news on Lake Ontario region flooding
|May 3
|Ted
|3
|StatCan says rapidly aging population still yie...
|May 3
|Ya political votes
|1
|How Canadian Dairy Farmers Escape The Global Mi...
|May 3
|Michael Schmidt
|1
|Sault native takes seat on Ontario Court of Appeal
|Apr 29
|linguistic somers...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC