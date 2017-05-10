Quebec man charged with drug trafficking by New Brunswick RCMP

New Brunswick RCMP have charged a 33-year-old man with multiple drug related charges after they stopped a car in the early morning of May 6, 2017. According to police, members of the West District RCMP stopped a car near Waterville, N.B. at 1:30 a.m. Police searched the car and found a "substantial" amount of what they believe to be hashish, cocaine, methamphetamine and steroids.

