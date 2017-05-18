Quebec increases aid to flood victims

Quebec has boosted financial aid to victims of the flood, while assuring victims that they won't be forced to abandon existing homes on floodplains. Premier Philippe Couillard specifically addressed the question of Gatineau residents on Wednesday, saying some families have been in their homes for three generations and "I'm not going to tell them: please pack your things, we're moving you away.

Quebec, Canada

