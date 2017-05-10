Quebec floods: water levels down but heavy rain expected on the weekend
While water levels continued their slow decline in some parts of Quebec on Wednesday, the province's environment minister warned the situation could deteriorate in others this weekend because of heavy rain. "Depending on the region, we're talking about 20 to 40 millimetres but in Mauricie the impact will be even greater, so we should expect another tough weekend there."
