Quebec floods: Bail hearing underway for Pierrefonds man arrested during flood relief efforts
Alain Furlano was arrested after he tried to fix a leaking dike in Pierrefonds-Roxboro during the intense Quebec floods, Tuesday, May 9, 2017. West Island resident Alain Furlano appeared in a Montreal courtroom Thursday morning for his bail hearing, after being arrested for trying to bring sandbags to a flooded part of Pierrefonds-Roxboro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Floods drive nearly 1,900 from homes in Canada'...
|May 7
|Max
|1
|Gatineau ready with list of requests for Armed ...
|May 7
|DND there
|1
|Politics Briefing: Conservatives hit membership...
|May 4
|MeanWhile
|1
|Latest news on Lake Ontario region flooding
|May 3
|Ted
|3
|StatCan says rapidly aging population still yie...
|May 3
|Ya political votes
|1
|How Canadian Dairy Farmers Escape The Global Mi...
|May 3
|Michael Schmidt
|1
|Sault native takes seat on Ontario Court of Appeal
|Apr 29
|linguistic somers...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC