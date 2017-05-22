Quebec floods: 5000 Quebecers still not home, kept in the dark
The Red Cross is visiting families at the Holiday Inn in Pointe-Claire to talk to victims of the intense Quebec floods. Global's Paola Samuel has the latest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|Sun
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|One of two aboard OU plane loaded with cocaine ...
|May 18
|Big Johnson
|1
|Kim ThAoy's plea to Canada: 'Help refugees the ...
|May 18
|Frank hoffa
|1
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|May 17
|Bell
|1
|The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom...
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|May 16
|Michael
|1
|Latest News: Flood recovery for Lake Ontario, M...
|May 15
|lookin 4 JustUs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC