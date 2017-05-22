Quebec floods: 5000 Quebecers still n...

Quebec floods: 5000 Quebecers still not home, kept in the dark

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

The Red Cross is visiting families at the Holiday Inn in Pointe-Claire to talk to victims of the intense Quebec floods. Global's Paola Samuel has the latest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... Sun JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News One of two aboard OU plane loaded with cocaine ... May 18 Big Johnson 1
News Kim ThAoy's plea to Canada: 'Help refugees the ... May 18 Frank hoffa 1
News Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta... May 17 Bell 1
News The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom... May 17 LMLS 1
News Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ... May 16 Michael 1
News Latest News: Flood recovery for Lake Ontario, M... May 15 lookin 4 JustUs 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,359 • Total comments across all topics: 281,226,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC