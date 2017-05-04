Quebec Crown appeals decision to stay...

Quebec Crown appeals decision to stay murder charge of convicted killer Ryan Wolfson

Ryan Wolfson, already in prison for murder and attempted murder, had a first-degree murder charge stayed because it took too long to go to trial. Quebec's Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions is appealing a decision to stay a first-degree murder charge against Ryan Wolfson, accused of killing a Saint-Sauveur man in 2012.

