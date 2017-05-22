Police use pepper spray on protesters...

Police use pepper spray on protesters calling for more affordable housing

43 min ago Read more: CTV

A coalition of housing committees demonstrated across Quebec, calling on both the provincial and federal governments to commit to creating more affordable housing. In Montreal, protesters ended their march at the former Jacques-Viger Hospital on Rene-Levesque Blvd. and St-Hubert St., and abandoned public building.

Quebec, Canada

