Police release photo, description of Fairview robbery suspects
Montreal police released this surveillance photo of two male suspects allegedly in the process of stealing about $25,000 in jewelry from the Bay in Pointe-Claire. Montreal police have released a photo of the two masked suspects in last weekend's armed robbery at the Fairview Pointe-Claire shopping centre in action.
