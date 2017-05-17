One of two aboard OU plane loaded with cocaine pleads guilty Updated at

One of two aboard OU plane loaded wit...

One of two Canadians aboard a plane that made an emergency landing at Ohio University's airport with more than 290 pounds of cocaine aboard pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal drug charge. The plea agreement on behalf of David Ayotte, 45, was filed in the U.S. District Court in Columbus.

Quebec, Canada

