Nepalese families leaving Quebec City...

Nepalese families leaving Quebec City in droves for Ontario

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: CBC News

Saroj Kumar and Bhima Chhetri's son Ryan was born in Quebec and speaks fluent French, English and Nepalese. Saroj Kumar Chhetri's voice almost breaks when he talks about his life in Quebec, a life that started in 2009 when he and his wife Bhima were finally settled in Canada after spending 17 years in refugee camps in Nepal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Latest News: Flood recovery for Lake Ontario, M... 2 hr lookin 4 JustUs 1
News Rona Ambrose expected to resign seat in House o... 2 hr JustUs 1
News The real wedges in the Conservative leadership ... 2 hr JustUs Radio Network 1
News Floods drive nearly 1,900 from homes in Canada'... May 7 Max 1
News Gatineau ready with list of requests for Armed ... May 7 DND there 1
News Politics Briefing: Conservatives hit membership... May 4 MeanWhile 1
News Latest news on Lake Ontario region flooding May 3 Ted 3
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,145 • Total comments across all topics: 281,041,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC