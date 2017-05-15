Neil Young, Bruce Cockburn among Cana...

Neil Young, Bruce Cockburn among Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Chilliwack Times

Both musicians will join Montreal rock band Beau Dommage and French-Canadian composer Stephane Venne as the four artists honoured this year for their musical contributions. Organizers say the bilingual evening will be highlighted by tributes and performances from a wide array of Canadian musicians, including Arkells, Buffy Sainte-Marie, k.d. lang, Randy Bachman and Whitehorse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chilliwack Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom... 14 min LMLS 1
News Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ... 6 hr Michael 1
News Latest News: Flood recovery for Lake Ontario, M... Mon lookin 4 JustUs 1
News Rona Ambrose expected to resign seat in House o... Mon JustUs 1
News The real wedges in the Conservative leadership ... Mon JustUs Radio Network 1
News Floods drive nearly 1,900 from homes in Canada'... May 7 Max 1
News Gatineau ready with list of requests for Armed ... May 7 DND there 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,978 • Total comments across all topics: 281,071,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC