Neil Young, Bruce Cockburn among Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees
Both musicians will join Montreal rock band Beau Dommage and French-Canadian composer Stephane Venne as the four artists honoured this year for their musical contributions. Organizers say the bilingual evening will be highlighted by tributes and performances from a wide array of Canadian musicians, including Arkells, Buffy Sainte-Marie, k.d. lang, Randy Bachman and Whitehorse.
