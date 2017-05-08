More troops deployed as flood situation improves gradually in Quebec
As water levels in Quebec showed signs of dropping slightly Tuesday, authorities urged people to be patient and warned the situation will not return to normal for several weeks. "The situation won't improve overnight," said Quebec Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Floods drive nearly 1,900 from homes in Canada'...
|May 7
|Max
|1
|Gatineau ready with list of requests for Armed ...
|May 7
|DND there
|1
|Politics Briefing: Conservatives hit membership...
|May 4
|MeanWhile
|1
|Latest news on Lake Ontario region flooding
|May 3
|Ted
|3
|StatCan says rapidly aging population still yie...
|May 3
|Ya political votes
|1
|How Canadian Dairy Farmers Escape The Global Mi...
|May 3
|Michael Schmidt
|1
|Herbal-H: A Safe And Effective Hair Loss Treatment (Jul '10)
|May 2
|Stan
|48
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC